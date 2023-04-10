Some friends inside Two Birds on the east side. Extra points if you reply with the correct names of these people you've probably seen on your Twitter timeline. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios.

👋🏽 What's good? It's Sam. My reporter friends and I meet up every Thursday to catch up.

We hit one of our favorite spots last week: Two Birds.

The intrigue: The east side bar off Van Dyke and Kercheval is pretty cozy — it's the first floor of a house with a big porch and plenty of nearby street parking.

There's plenty of seating and it never seems too crowded, even while people are dancing and waiting to order drinks.

My only complaint is the shaky cell service, but at the bar with friends, maybe that's a good thing.

Zoom in: I ordered what the menu describes as a "luxurious and comfy" Flight Risk, which comes with Woodford Reserve bourbon, Aperol, grapefruit and lemon basil.

For non-alcoholic drinks, try the super refreshing Sunshine: mango, cranberry, lemon, honey and mint.

If you go: Follow Two Birds on Instagram to stay on top of the local food pop-ups they host each week.