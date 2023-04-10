4 mins ago - Food and Drink
Two Birds brings personality, food pop-ups to the east side
👋🏽 What's good? It's Sam. My reporter friends and I meet up every Thursday to catch up.
- We hit one of our favorite spots last week: Two Birds.
The intrigue: The east side bar off Van Dyke and Kercheval is pretty cozy — it's the first floor of a house with a big porch and plenty of nearby street parking.
- There's plenty of seating and it never seems too crowded, even while people are dancing and waiting to order drinks.
- My only complaint is the shaky cell service, but at the bar with friends, maybe that's a good thing.
Zoom in: I ordered what the menu describes as a "luxurious and comfy" Flight Risk, which comes with Woodford Reserve bourbon, Aperol, grapefruit and lemon basil.
- For non-alcoholic drinks, try the super refreshing Sunshine: mango, cranberry, lemon, honey and mint.
If you go: Follow Two Birds on Instagram to stay on top of the local food pop-ups they host each week.
- Open from 3pm-midnight Monday-Thursday and 3pm-1am Friday and Saturday. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- 8130 Kercheval Ave.
