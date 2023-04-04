18 mins ago - News

Detroit's wet winter follows national trend

Alex Fitzpatrick
Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Detroit got 8.4 inches of precipitation this winter — 1.8 more than average.

  • That's according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: Wintertime precipitation can cause hazardous conditions, which prevent travel and knock out power.

The big picture: A national band of heavier-than-usual precipitation stretched from California to Minnesota this winter.

  • Much of California and the Midwest recorded some of the wettest-ever winters.
  • This was Metro Detroit's 20th-wettest winter on record.
