Detroit's wet winter follows national trend

Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Detroit got 8.4 inches of precipitation this winter — 1.8 more than average.

That's according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: Wintertime precipitation can cause hazardous conditions, which prevent travel and knock out power.

Ice storms wreaked havoc on Michigan's electric grid in February, knocking out power to more than 700,000 homes and businesses.

The big picture: A national band of heavier-than-usual precipitation stretched from California to Minnesota this winter.