3 cool things to do this weekend in Detroit

Above Second Avenue in New Center. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

There's still 11 weeks until the first day of summer (June 21), but temperatures could reach the high 50s this weekend for the first time this year.

Here's what's happening around Detroit:

⚽️ Detroit City FC is back: Detroit City FC men’s soccer play Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday at 4pm.

The team returns to Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck after losing its home opener last weekend. Tickets start at $15.

🌳 Sensory friendly adventure: The DNR's Outdoor Adventure Center on Atwater Street is welcoming families with sensory processing differences to explore the adventure center with building sounds and ambient noises at a lower volume.

Saturday from 10am-12pm. Admission is free.

💨 Hash Bash: Michigan's annual smoke fest and political rally takes place at noon Saturday at The Diag on University of Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor.