41 mins ago - Things to Do

3 cool things to do this weekend in Detroit

Samuel Robinson
Above Second Avenue in New Center

Above Second Avenue in New Center. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

There's still 11 weeks until the first day of summer (June 21), but temperatures could reach the high 50s this weekend for the first time this year.

  • Here's what's happening around Detroit:

⚽️ Detroit City FC is back: Detroit City FC men’s soccer play Rio Grande Valley FC on Saturday at 4pm.

  • The team returns to Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck after losing its home opener last weekend. Tickets start at $15.

🌳 Sensory friendly adventure: The DNR's Outdoor Adventure Center on Atwater Street is welcoming families with sensory processing differences to explore the adventure center with building sounds and ambient noises at a lower volume.

  • Saturday from 10am-12pm. Admission is free.

💨 Hash Bash: Michigan's annual smoke fest and political rally takes place at noon Saturday at The Diag on University of Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor.

  • The Monroe Street Fair, which annually coincides with Hash Bash, returns this year along the same block. Both events are free.
  • U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and actor Hill Harper, who is considering a U.S. Senate bid, are set to speak at the event.
  • Last year, former Tigers pitcher Joel Zumaya was a guest speaker.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more