FOIA Friday: New legislation to clarify Michigan's public records law

Joe Guillen
New legislation aims to clarify the state's public records law in order to ensure access to documents kept by public workers.

Flashback: The proposal follows a recent court ruling dismissing a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking teacher lesson plans, assignments and other records related to a class at Rochester High School, History of Ethnic and Gender Studies.

  • The ruling made a distinction between records kept by a public body and its employees.
  • "Since the court finds public school district teachers are not 'public bodies,' therefore their papers and work product are not 'public records' under FOIA," the judge wrote.

Why it matters: Michigan's FOIA would be further narrowed if the ruling — which is already under appeal — stands.

Between the lines: The legislation expands the definition of a public record to include those kept by public workers.

What's next: We'll be following the bills, which have been referred to each chamber's judiciary committee.

