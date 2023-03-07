Credit: Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

Lions players ranked the organization No. 15 out of 32 NFL teams in terms of workplace conditions, according to a report compiled by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

What they found: Detroit received an A grade for travel, an A- for its strength team and a B for its treatment of families.

However, the organization got a D- for nutrition and a D+ for the weight room.

What they're saying: Lions players feel like there aren't many available food options and noted the cafeteria and family areas feel small — but that there's plenty of space when traveling, as no players have roommates, according to the union's report.

Yes, but: 88% of respondents to the survey believe Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp is willing to invest in facility upgrades, which they ranked 21st in the league.

Details: The NFLPA conducted the survey to help improve the overall working conditions for its players, detail best practices and standards and highlight positive clubs and those that need improvement.