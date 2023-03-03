17 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in Detroit

Whether you want to laugh, sing or sip some local booze, we've got you covered this weekend:

🎷 MSU jazz: Acclaimed musician Camille Thurman and the Bebop Spartans — an MSU jazz studies ensemble — team up for a performance on Saturday at 7:30pm in the Carr Center Performance Studio.

🥃 Detroit Whiskey Festival: Try a variety of whiskeys, bourbons and ryes — mixed in cocktails or a straight taste — at Eastern Market tonight from 6-10pm.

⭐️ Jesus Christ Superstar: The 50th anniversary tour is at Fisher Theatre through Sunday.

  • Tonight at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 2pm and 7:30pm.
  • Ticket prices vary.

😂 Comedy and music jam: A packed lineup including Monica, Trey Songz and Lil Duval comes to Little Caesars Arena tonight at 8pm.

Tickets start at $65.

