What to do this weekend in Detroit
Whether you want to laugh, sing or sip some local booze, we've got you covered this weekend:
🎷 MSU jazz: Acclaimed musician Camille Thurman and the Bebop Spartans — an MSU jazz studies ensemble — team up for a performance on Saturday at 7:30pm in the Carr Center Performance Studio.
- Tickets start at $10.
🥃 Detroit Whiskey Festival: Try a variety of whiskeys, bourbons and ryes — mixed in cocktails or a straight taste — at Eastern Market tonight from 6-10pm.
- General admission: $65, includes 10 samples.
⭐️ Jesus Christ Superstar: The 50th anniversary tour is at Fisher Theatre through Sunday.
- Tonight at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday at 2pm and 7:30pm.
- Ticket prices vary.
😂 Comedy and music jam: A packed lineup including Monica, Trey Songz and Lil Duval comes to Little Caesars Arena tonight at 8pm.
Tickets start at $65.
