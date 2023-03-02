Gas is slowly getting cheaper in Detroit
Local gas costs have shown a decline over the last year, mirroring national trends.
By the numbers: Detroit drivers spent an average of $3.36 for every gallon of gas in February, according to GasBuddy data. That's steady from January and down 5% year over year.
- Nationally, gas cost about $3.40/gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.
Yes, but: Lower prices may disincentivize drivers from switching to more efficient cars, going electric, or embracing public transit — all of which can have big environmental benefits.
Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.
Between the lines: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.
- A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude — a common industry benchmark — cost about $76 in late February, down from about $122 in June 2022.
- Oil prices spiked last year amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions against the major oil producer that followed.
- While the fighting drags on, oil markets have largely stabilized, CNN reports.
Zoom out: San Francisco has among the country's highest average gas prices, at $4.76 per gallon in February.
- Houston drivers are enjoying some of the cheapest prices nationwide, at just $2.93/gallon.
