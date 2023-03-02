Gas is slowly getting cheaper in Detroit

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local gas costs have shown a decline over the last year, mirroring national trends.

By the numbers: Detroit drivers spent an average of $3.36 for every gallon of gas in February, according to GasBuddy data. That's steady from January and down 5% year over year.

Nationally, gas cost about $3.40/gallon in February — down 6% year over year, but up 2% from January.

Yes, but: Lower prices may disincentivize drivers from switching to more efficient cars, going electric, or embracing public transit — all of which can have big environmental benefits.

Why it matters: More than three-quarters of American commuters drive to and from work, meaning they're particularly sensitive to the ebbs and flows of prices at the pump — especially as other basic goods also get more expensive.

Between the lines: Crude oil prices have fallen over the past year, leading to cheaper automotive gas.

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude — a common industry benchmark — cost about $76 in late February, down from about $122 in June 2022.

Oil prices spiked last year amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions against the major oil producer that followed.

While the fighting drags on, oil markets have largely stabilized, CNN reports.

Zoom out: San Francisco has among the country's highest average gas prices, at $4.76 per gallon in February.