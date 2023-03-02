1 hour ago - Sports

Detroit Mercy's Davis could claim historic scoring crown

Joe Guillen
Antoine Davis dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan University

Antoine Davis takes on Eastern Michigan University in December. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Sweet-shooting Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is primed to break one of the most revered records in sports tonight against Youngstown State.

Driving the news: Davis is 26 points away from breaking "Pistol" Pete Maravich's NCAA career scoring record.

  • The senior dropped 38 points Tuesday in a 81-68 win over Purdue-Fort Wayne and is leading the nation in scoring with 28.4 points per game.

Flashback: Maravich — a basketball wizard whose flashy play was well ahead of his time — has held the record since 1970.

  • He scored 3,667 points in just three seasons at Louisiana State University. Davis is in his fifth season at UDM.

What's next: Top-seeded Youngstown State (23-8) hosts UDM (14-18) tonight at 8pm in the Horizon League championship quarterfinal. A loss would be the last game of Davis' college career.

  • ESPN+ is airing the game.

Highlights of Davis' 38-point performance

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more