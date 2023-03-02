Sweet-shooting Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is primed to break one of the most revered records in sports tonight against Youngstown State.

Driving the news: Davis is 26 points away from breaking "Pistol" Pete Maravich's NCAA career scoring record.

The senior dropped 38 points Tuesday in a 81-68 win over Purdue-Fort Wayne and is leading the nation in scoring with 28.4 points per game.

Flashback: Maravich — a basketball wizard whose flashy play was well ahead of his time — has held the record since 1970.

He scored 3,667 points in just three seasons at Louisiana State University. Davis is in his fifth season at UDM.

What's next: Top-seeded Youngstown State (23-8) hosts UDM (14-18) tonight at 8pm in the Horizon League championship quarterfinal. A loss would be the last game of Davis' college career.

ESPN+ is airing the game.

Highlights of Davis' 38-point performance