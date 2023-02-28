40 mins ago - News

Detroiters making Black history right now

Annalise Frank

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We asked our readers at the beginning of Black History Month for Black Detroiters making history today as we reflect on the past.

  • Thank you to everyone who responded. Here are three people readers highlighted to remember all year:

Lauren Hood: A member of the Detroit Reparations Task Force, Hood has been working to address racial equity for decades. She founded the Institute for AfroUrbanism in 2021 and is the chairperson of the city's planning commission and Historic District Commission, where she works with neighborhood organizations and developers.

  • Learn more about Hood in her interview with the U of M Detroit Center's Distinctly Detroit.

Linda Campbell: As director of the Detroit People's Platform, Campbell has been supporting our city's most vulnerable residents throughout the pandemic while keeping an eye on Detroit's future.

Ian Solomon: A writer and visual artist, Solomon began Amplify Outside as a way to help connect Black Michiganders with the outdoors.

avatar

🌱

Detroitpostcard

🌱

