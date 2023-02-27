Brush Park's best oysters

👋🏽 Sam here. I walked over to the recently reopened Empire Kitchen and Cocktails on Woodward last week and had some pretty strong oysters.

The intrigue: The half-dozen oysters I shared were not only delicious, but they weren't super small like the others I generally come across in Detroit.

They came with a sweet vinaigrette on the side and were $20 (about $3 each).

I'd eat oysters every day if I could — they're low in calories and fat and rich in essential vitamins and minerals.

I also had Empire's wings ($16) and a really great char-grilled Caesar salad ($12).

I'll be back.

If you go: Open from 4-10pm Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-1am Friday and Saturday and 10am-10pm on Sunday.