19 mins ago - Food and Drink

Brush Park's best oysters

Samuel Robinson
Half dozen raw oysters from Empire Kitchen and Cocktails. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Half-dozen raw oysters from Empire Kitchen and Cocktails. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏽 Sam here. I walked over to the recently reopened Empire Kitchen and Cocktails on Woodward last week and had some pretty strong oysters.

The intrigue: The half-dozen oysters I shared were not only delicious, but they weren't super small like the others I generally come across in Detroit.

  • They came with a sweet vinaigrette on the side and were $20 (about $3 each).
  • I'd eat oysters every day if I could — they're low in calories and fat and rich in essential vitamins and minerals.

I also had Empire's wings ($16) and a really great char-grilled Caesar salad ($12).

  • I'll be back.

If you go: Open from 4-10pm Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-1am Friday and Saturday and 10am-10pm on Sunday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more