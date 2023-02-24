It felt like East Lansing inside Pho Lucky on Woodward Ave. this week, as Spartans ate for free following the mass shooting that killed three students and left five others injured.

Driving the news: The Midtown restaurant offered a complimentary bowl of pho to Michigan State students all day Wednesday.

What they're saying: "It was so busy we went through 80 gallons of broth and 100 lbs. of noodles," owner Cong Nguyen tells Axios. "I made everyone go around and meet each other; people were meeting new Spartans and making friends — it was great."