1 hour ago - Food and Drink
MSU students ate for free at Midtown restaurant Pho Lucky
It felt like East Lansing inside Pho Lucky on Woodward Ave. this week, as Spartans ate for free following the mass shooting that killed three students and left five others injured.
Driving the news: The Midtown restaurant offered a complimentary bowl of pho to Michigan State students all day Wednesday.
What they're saying: "It was so busy we went through 80 gallons of broth and 100 lbs. of noodles," owner Cong Nguyen tells Axios. "I made everyone go around and meet each other; people were meeting new Spartans and making friends — it was great."
- Nguyen, whose daughter is a freshman at MSU, showed us a screenshot of a news broadcast pointing her out in the back of a crowd of students evacuating their dorms.
- He said he wanted to provide food for students as a way to share a comforting meal and share stories from the night of the shooting.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.