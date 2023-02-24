FOIA Friday: Moroun property records released after council vote

New details of the city's wide-ranging blight settlement with the Moroun family in December arrived in our inbox this week — but not before the Morouns finalized a key land swap with the City Council.

Why it matters: Obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the records open a window into the Morouns' extensive property holdings and reveal the scope of the $50,000 blight settlement.

It satisfied blight tickets, the total of which was never calculated, and set a property maintenance schedule for about 1,000 properties all over the city owned by about 20 companies associated with the Moroun family.

The family has faced criticism in the past for property neglect, and the settlement is relevant to other local property owners with piles of blight tickets.

Flashback: When we first reported on the settlement on Dec. 15, the city would provide only a portion of the written agreement. Attachments listing the properties involved were withheld pending a FOIA request.

The city received our request on Dec. 22, and a response was due Jan. 19.

On Feb. 14, the city's law department told us the request was "still being processed."

Yes, but: We received the document Tuesday, just a few hours after City Council approved the controversial land swap deal with the Moroun family's Detroit International Bridge Co.

The intrigue: At the same time our request was pending, City Council was under pressure to complete the transfer of 3.8 acres of parkland near the Ambassador Bridge to the Bridge Co.

The Moroun family's local business practices were part of the council's land swap discussions.

Residents in opposition said they're worried about the Morouns taking over their southwest neighborhood. However, the city's top lawyer, Conrad Mallett, warned the council that the Bridge Co. could sue for breach of contract if the land swap — part of a larger deal dating back to 2015 — was rejected.

What they're saying: "The timing may have been odd. The FOIA team is very diligent. We're not trying to do anything that would have a political dimension," Mallett tells Axios.

"We don't know anything about this," a Bridge Co. spokesperson tells us.

Between the lines: Public release of the property list in mid-January, when a response to our FOIA was due, could have invited more community scrutiny of the blight settlement before the land swap vote.