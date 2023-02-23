Wicked good Windsor dinner
👋 Hey, Everett here. Annalise was right — we should all be taking advantage of living so close to Windsor.
Eating the news: To celebrate the birthday of longtime Axios Detroit member Tyler T., our group made the shockingly quick trip over the border for dinner at The Cook's Shop.
What I ate: A delicious, sharp salmon filet nestled on a flavor-packed bed of risotto (38 CA$). The portions were hefty and the salmon had just the right amount of lemon and thyme butter on top.
The bottom line: Though nervous to see the bill for the fanciest dinner I'd eaten in a while, I really underestimated the exchange rate (about 74 cents Canadian to $1 U.S.).
- That knocked more than $60 off the bill — no small discount if inflation is also kicking your butt.
- This isn't the kind of lavish dinner I can swing every weekend, but having an affordable option right around the corner sure makes it tempting.
