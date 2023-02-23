Wicked good Windsor dinner

👋 Hey, Everett here. Annalise was right — we should all be taking advantage of living so close to Windsor.

Eating the news: To celebrate the birthday of longtime Axios Detroit member Tyler T., our group made the shockingly quick trip over the border for dinner at The Cook's Shop.

What I ate: A delicious, sharp salmon filet nestled on a flavor-packed bed of risotto (38 CA$). The portions were hefty and the salmon had just the right amount of lemon and thyme butter on top.

The bottom line: Though nervous to see the bill for the fanciest dinner I'd eaten in a while, I really underestimated the exchange rate (about 74 cents Canadian to $1 U.S.).