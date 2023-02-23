14 mins ago - Food and Drink

Wicked good Windsor dinner

Everett Cook
Salmon from the Cook's Shop in Windsor

Salmon from the Cook's Shop in Windsor. Photo: Everett Cook/Axios

👋 Hey, Everett here. Annalise was right — we should all be taking advantage of living so close to Windsor.

Eating the news: To celebrate the birthday of longtime Axios Detroit member Tyler T., our group made the shockingly quick trip over the border for dinner at The Cook's Shop.

What I ate: A delicious, sharp salmon filet nestled on a flavor-packed bed of risotto (38 CA$). The portions were hefty and the salmon had just the right amount of lemon and thyme butter on top.

The bottom line: Though nervous to see the bill for the fanciest dinner I'd eaten in a while, I really underestimated the exchange rate (about 74 cents Canadian to $1 U.S.).

  • That knocked more than $60 off the bill — no small discount if inflation is also kicking your butt.
  • This isn't the kind of lavish dinner I can swing every weekend, but having an affordable option right around the corner sure makes it tempting.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more