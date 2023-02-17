Whether you're still playing Valentine's Day catch-up or looking ahead to Fat Tuesday, we've got plenty of options this weekend:

💊 Isn't it ironic: "Jagged Little Pill," the musical based on Alanis Morissette’s catalog, is at the Fisher Theatre through Feb. 26.

Tickets start at $39.

🥃 Royal Oak Whiskey Fest: All types of whiskies can be sampled tomorrow at the Royal Oak Farmers Market from 6-10pm.

Tickets start at $49.

💘 Valentine's Soul Jam: R&B soul acts including The Whispers, Heatwave and Bloodstone hit the Fox Theatre stage tonight at 8pm.

Tickets start at $59.

🍩 Get fat: Stop by Eastern Market Brewing Co. tomorrow for its all-day Paczki Party, a Fat Tuesday celebration with Paczki-flavored beer on tap, plenty of sweets and music.