What to do this weekend
Whether you're still playing Valentine's Day catch-up or looking ahead to Fat Tuesday, we've got plenty of options this weekend:
💊 Isn't it ironic: "Jagged Little Pill," the musical based on Alanis Morissette’s catalog, is at the Fisher Theatre through Feb. 26.
- Tickets start at $39.
🥃 Royal Oak Whiskey Fest: All types of whiskies can be sampled tomorrow at the Royal Oak Farmers Market from 6-10pm.
- Tickets start at $49.
💘 Valentine's Soul Jam: R&B soul acts including The Whispers, Heatwave and Bloodstone hit the Fox Theatre stage tonight at 8pm.
- Tickets start at $59.
🍩 Get fat: Stop by Eastern Market Brewing Co. tomorrow for its all-day Paczki Party, a Fat Tuesday celebration with Paczki-flavored beer on tap, plenty of sweets and music.
