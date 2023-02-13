Motor City Transit: Guiding the I-375 project

Community meetings meant to guide the transformational I-375 project continue this week.

To keep attendance reasonable, the state is not promoting them as traditional public meetings — but those interested in attending will not be turned away, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation tells Axios.

Why it matters: Meaningful public input will be crucial to the project, particularly the lofty goal to rectify the dismantling of the Black Bottom neighborhood 60 years ago to make way for the highway.

Driving the news: The two local advisory committees meet Thursday at Horatio Williams Foundation, 1010 Antietam Ave.