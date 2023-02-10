What (else) to do around Detroit during Super Bowl weekend

Fun winter events are plentiful for what looks to be a relatively sunny weekend:

🏒 Duel in the D: College hockey rivals U of M and Michigan State face off at Little Caesars Arena tomorrow at 8pm.

Tickets start at $25.

🎥 Disney Animation: Immersive Experience: This exhibit includes an educational walk-through of the company's animation history and floor-to-ceiling projections showing scenes from "The Lion King," "Frozen" and other Disney classics.

Lighthouse Artspace, 311 E. Grand River, through May. Tickets start at $28.

🏂 Street snowboarding contest: Top snowboarders show off their rail-riding skills during Red Bull Heavy Metal at Hart Plaza tomorrow from 1-5:30 pm.

Free!

🥊 MotorCity Cage Night XIII: Mixed martial arts fights come to the casino tonight at 7pm.