🏈 Super Bowl party costs on the rise in Detroit

You might want to skip the obligatory veggie tray at your Super Bowl party this weekend.

The latest Consumer Price Index data shows Detroit's fruits and veggies prices have jumped 15% year-over-year as of December 2022.

Why it matters: As Detroiters gear up for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs - Philadelphia Eagles matchup, their bank accounts are about to take a hit.

The cost of Super Bowl party staples here has been steadily rising over the last few years, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

By the numbers: Alcoholic drinks were up 8% in the Detroit area. Nonalcoholic drinks jumped even more, at 11%.

Items falling under "meat, fish and eggs" categories rose only 1%, though.

Zoom out: Nationally, the price of meat, fish, eggs and fruits and veggies were both up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022.

Alcoholic drinks were up 6%, while nonalcoholic drinks rose 13%.

Yes, but: Wing fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 a pound during last year's Super Bowl, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

The big picture: Broadly speaking, inflation has been less severe in cities like Detroit, St. Louis and Chicago while more dramatic in Miami, Phoenix and Seattle, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.