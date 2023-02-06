1 hour ago - News

Detroiters nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Samuel Robinson
Spinners perform in 1980 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

The Spinners performing in 1980. Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage via Getty

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include the Spinners and Jack White's the White Stripes.

Between the lines: If enshrined, they would become the 21st and 22nd Detroit artists in the hall, according to the Free Press.

  • Other nominees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson and A Tribe Called Quest.
  • Missy Elliot joins the White Stripes as this year's only first-time nominees.

What's next: An international voting body of 1,000 artists, historians and "members of the music industry" will select the inductees, the rock hall said in a news release last week.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more