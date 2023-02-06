1 hour ago - News
Detroiters nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include the Spinners and Jack White's the White Stripes.
Between the lines: If enshrined, they would become the 21st and 22nd Detroit artists in the hall, according to the Free Press.
- Other nominees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson and A Tribe Called Quest.
- Missy Elliot joins the White Stripes as this year's only first-time nominees.
What's next: An international voting body of 1,000 artists, historians and "members of the music industry" will select the inductees, the rock hall said in a news release last week.
- Fans are able to vote online until April 28 at or in-person at the Cleveland museum.
