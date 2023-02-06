The Spinners performing in 1980. Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage via Getty

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include the Spinners and Jack White's the White Stripes.

Between the lines: If enshrined, they would become the 21st and 22nd Detroit artists in the hall, according to the Free Press.

Other nominees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson and A Tribe Called Quest.

Missy Elliot joins the White Stripes as this year's only first-time nominees.

What's next: An international voting body of 1,000 artists, historians and "members of the music industry" will select the inductees, the rock hall said in a news release last week.