FOIA Friday: Funny Tigers plates you're never going to see
After writing about banned license plates last week with the help of MLive, we received the full list of the state's 21,000 banned plates.
Why it matters: Requesting records already published by another outlet typically come faster than those requested independently and allow you to see the full picture.
The intrigue: About 600 plates were banned only in combination with a brand logo, with the "special cause: Detroit Tigers" being the most popular.
- "OOBIE," "AAYUMM," "0RK," "1LDO," "33ZNUTZ," are all banned because the Old English D completes the explicit word.
- We're not so sure about "D0RK," though.
Be smart: Want to find out what your local reporters are digging into? Ask the agency for a copy of the FOIA requests they've received in the past few months.
Worthy of your time: The full list of banned plates, a living document described by MDOS as the "Bad Word File."
