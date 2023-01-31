Reader's guide to the best tacos in metro Detroit
We asked last week for your favorite taco spots — and our dear readers did not disappoint.
- Here are your responses, which made us entirely too hungry:
Taqueria Lupita's: "Best taco at Lupita's is al pastor. Try it with their whole beans — not refried. Simply the best."
— Mary Ellen H.
Taqueria El Rey: It began cooking at a pop-up at Batch Brewing Co. last year after its southwest Detroit restaurant burned in a fire.
— Tyler T.
Antojitos Southwest: "I absolutely can't eat quesabirria tacos anywhere else because Antojitos is so good."
— Eric L.
Real Taco Express in Roseville: "Has some of the most delicious and authentic Mexican food. And their customer service is awesome."
— April O.
Carnival Market in Pontiac: "Whether you want to pick up tacos or gather ingredients to make them, they will make sure you're set. Great folks too. Pro tip: buy the Mexican crema while you are there and toss your sour cream when you get home. It's just better."
— David Z.
