Reader's guide to the best tacos in metro Detroit

We asked last week for your favorite taco spots — and our dear readers did not disappoint.

Here are your responses, which made us entirely too hungry:

Taqueria Lupita's: "Best taco at Lupita's is al pastor. Try it with their whole beans — not refried. Simply the best."

— Mary Ellen H.

Taqueria El Rey: It began cooking at a pop-up at Batch Brewing Co. last year after its southwest Detroit restaurant burned in a fire.

— Tyler T.

Antojitos Southwest: "I absolutely can't eat quesabirria tacos anywhere else because Antojitos is so good."

— Eric L.

Real Taco Express in Roseville: "Has some of the most delicious and authentic Mexican food. And their customer service is awesome."

— April O.

Carnival Market in Pontiac: "Whether you want to pick up tacos or gather ingredients to make them, they will make sure you're set. Great folks too. Pro tip: buy the Mexican crema while you are there and toss your sour cream when you get home. It's just better."

— David Z.