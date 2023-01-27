The recently opened $20 million Second Avenue bridge is pictured. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

There's plenty to do this weekend if you caught cabin fever during the snowstorm and need to get out:

🕺 Learn the Hustle dance: Ever feel left out when the DJ throws on Stevie Wonder's "My Eyes Don't Cry" and everyone starts doing the Hustle?

Detroit Shipping Company is hosting an all-ages dance class, "Hustle Night," Friday from 6-8pm.

Free!

💑 Harold & Maude: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the classic cult movie is being performed throughout the weekend by the Birmingham Village Players.

The 90-minute show has no intermission.

Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.

$25.

🏹 Try archery: This 30-minute introductory course at the riverfront DNR Outdoor Adventure Center involves teaching safety and shooting several arrows.

On-site sign-up starts an hour before class on Saturday and is first-come, first-served.

Two sessions: 1:30pm and 2:15pm.

Cost included with general admission — $3 for kids and $5 for adults.

🎤 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: The legendary rap group performs tonight at 8pm at MotorCity Casino Hotel.