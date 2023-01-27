What to do this weekend
There's plenty to do this weekend if you caught cabin fever during the snowstorm and need to get out:
🕺 Learn the Hustle dance: Ever feel left out when the DJ throws on Stevie Wonder's "My Eyes Don't Cry" and everyone starts doing the Hustle?
- Detroit Shipping Company is hosting an all-ages dance class, "Hustle Night," Friday from 6-8pm.
- Free!
💑 Harold & Maude: The Musical: A musical adaptation of the classic cult movie is being performed throughout the weekend by the Birmingham Village Players.
- The 90-minute show has no intermission.
- Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.
- $25.
🏹 Try archery: This 30-minute introductory course at the riverfront DNR Outdoor Adventure Center involves teaching safety and shooting several arrows.
- On-site sign-up starts an hour before class on Saturday and is first-come, first-served.
- Two sessions: 1:30pm and 2:15pm.
- Cost included with general admission — $3 for kids and $5 for adults.
🎤 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: The legendary rap group performs tonight at 8pm at MotorCity Casino Hotel.
- Tickets start at $42 for the 21-and-up show.
