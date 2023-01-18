Democrat-led Legislature sets agenda in first week

Democrats are outlining their agenda during the party's first week in control by introducing several items from their to-do list.

Driving the news: Legislation introduced last week includes expansion of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, restoration of the state’s prevailing wage law, legislation to repeal the right-to-work law and a bill permanently ridding the 1931 abortion ban from the books.

What they're saying: "Our commitment to make good on our promise to advance the priorities of the people is made clear with the introduction of these first bills of the session," House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Tate told reporters they're not laying out a timeline for any votes, Michigan Radio reports.

Between the lines: While both sides have plans to get more money to working families through retirement tax cuts, the upcoming partisan fight is set to take place over Michigan's right-to-work law, which gives nonunion employees an exemption from mandatory dues.

Democrats say the law weakens union power while Republicans say forcing public employees to pay union fees violates the First Amendment.

Of note: Black men from Detroit lead both legislative chambers for the first time in state history.