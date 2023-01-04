49 mins ago - Business

Detroit saw longest average Lyft rides in 2022

Annalise Frank
The back of a car shows a Lyft driver sticker in the window.

A Lyft logo is displayed on a car. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Lyft rides in Detroit were among the fastest and longest in the United States, according to end-of-year data from the company.

Why it matters: Figures from October 2021-2022 show a trend in what Lyft riders are doing — namely, going out more.

  • Rides to entertainment activities shot up by 11% last year nationwide as people went out more often.
  • Dropoffs at schools and universities also rose 47%, and religious places 38%.
  • Long-distance travel rose, with airport trips across the United States, up 34%.

Zoom in: Detroit saw the longest average Lyft ride among major cities to work locations at 8.7 miles. Atlanta and Dallas Fort Worth followed with 8.3 miles.

  • We also tied for the second-fastest average ride speed at 33 mph, after Salt Lake City's 34 mph. New York City's average was 15 mph and Boston's 20 mph, for comparison.

The intrigue: With Detroit's lack of comprehensive mass transit, Lyft rides to transit made up less than 0.5% of rides.

