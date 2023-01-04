Detroit saw longest average Lyft rides in 2022

Lyft rides in Detroit were among the fastest and longest in the United States, according to end-of-year data from the company.

Why it matters: Figures from October 2021-2022 show a trend in what Lyft riders are doing — namely, going out more.

Rides to entertainment activities shot up by 11% last year nationwide as people went out more often.

Dropoffs at schools and universities also rose 47%, and religious places 38%.

Long-distance travel rose, with airport trips across the United States, up 34%.

Zoom in: Detroit saw the longest average Lyft ride among major cities to work locations at 8.7 miles. Atlanta and Dallas Fort Worth followed with 8.3 miles.

We also tied for the second-fastest average ride speed at 33 mph, after Salt Lake City's 34 mph. New York City's average was 15 mph and Boston's 20 mph, for comparison.

The intrigue: With Detroit's lack of comprehensive mass transit, Lyft rides to transit made up less than 0.5% of rides.