Detroit saw longest average Lyft rides in 2022
Lyft rides in Detroit were among the fastest and longest in the United States, according to end-of-year data from the company.
Why it matters: Figures from October 2021-2022 show a trend in what Lyft riders are doing — namely, going out more.
- Rides to entertainment activities shot up by 11% last year nationwide as people went out more often.
- Dropoffs at schools and universities also rose 47%, and religious places 38%.
- Long-distance travel rose, with airport trips across the United States, up 34%.
Zoom in: Detroit saw the longest average Lyft ride among major cities to work locations at 8.7 miles. Atlanta and Dallas Fort Worth followed with 8.3 miles.
- We also tied for the second-fastest average ride speed at 33 mph, after Salt Lake City's 34 mph. New York City's average was 15 mph and Boston's 20 mph, for comparison.
The intrigue: With Detroit's lack of comprehensive mass transit, Lyft rides to transit made up less than 0.5% of rides.
