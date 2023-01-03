The Lions stayed in the playoff race by thumping the Bears at Ford Field Sunday, 41-10.

Our thoughts on the crucial win as Detroit now prepares for Week 18 in Green Bay:

🤞 Playoff picture: Lambeau Field will be wild on Sunday — both the Lions and Packers need to win to make the playoffs. .

Detroit also needs Seattle to lose to the lowly L.A. Rams.

😎 Cool customer: The QB Jared Goff was in a rhythm. He hit 10 different receivers and completed 21-of-29 passes with no interceptions. After throwing seven in the first eight games of the season, he hasn't thrown a pick since Nov. 6.

🚧 Containing Fields: Early on, it looked to be another long day for Detroit's run defense after the Bears QB Justin Fields had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter. But he was kept in check thereafter, finishing with 132.

🦾 Sack machines: Rookies James Houston (draft pick No. 217, 8 sacks) and Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2, 7.5) lead all rookies in sacks after each got to the Bears QB Justin Fields.

🙌 Lions pride: With the game in hand, fans were treated to an inspirational video depicting the team's rise from a 1-6 start to a playoff contender.