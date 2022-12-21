The restaurants Metro Detroit misses

After writing about the restaurants we said goodbye to this year, we got some interesting responses about what you'll miss:

Al P. gave a shout-out to Wyoming Lunch, a "true Greek diner" in Dearborn that opened in the 1960s.

"No mention in local media like so many others. One of the last Double Horseshoe Countertops."

Megan W. misses Gold Cash Gold, which closed in 2020 and was replaced with Ima Izakaya.

"Their whiskey selection was fantastic, as were their bartenders … PLEASE Santa bring it back for Christmas."

Rachel F. is "gutted about Karl's diner closing. They had the best grilled cheese sandwich in a great low-key area."

💭 Annalise's thought bubble: I'm kicking myself for forgetting to grab one last plate of vegan chili cheese fries before Chili Mustard Onions in Brush Park shut its doors. 🤦