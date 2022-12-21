The best albums made by Detroiters in 2022

Screenshot of Bandgang Lonnie Bands in his video for "No Pillow Talkin ."

👋🏽 Sam here with some of my favorite projects made by Detroiters this year.

The intrigue: The city's vibrant music scene made its mark in 2022, becoming "the default sound of street rap across the country," writes The Fader's Brandon Callender.

Here are my highlights:

"Scorpion Eyes," Bandgang Lonnie Bands: On the title track, Lonnie vividly details battling drug addiction and the effects of generational poverty while grieving the murders of his friends.

"My brother he can't be here so I wear him on a necklace/And my close ones disappear, it made me stop moving reckless," Lonnie raps on "The Myth" — the same track he declares himself "the voice of the ghetto children."

The west sider's raw openness can become uncomfortable on tracks like "MarkTwain" or "Help Me," but you can't help but keep listening.

"Get WeT.Radio," Zelooperz: The spirit of '80s and '90s R&B is brought to life on Zelooperz's March album, the most daring of his career.

The Bandcamp exclusive is an ode to a playlist curated by his late father.

The Bruiser Brigade artist had other creative successes this year like styling Earl Sweatshirt for a New York Times photoshoot and a Jimmy Fallon set, but Z's performance on "Head 2 the Sky (ft. SuperCoolWicked)" and "Who U Love" take the top spot.

"Paint the City," Icewear Vezzo: The 6 Mile hero brings Jeezy, Kodak Black and 2 Chainz to his DJ Drama-backed Gangsta Grillz mixtape — but it's when he's on his own on songs like "RNS," "Ain't No Turning Back" and "Day 6" that the rapper shows how far he's come.

Paint the City offers the best selection of beats on a Vezzo project since he started releasing mixtapes almost 10 years ago.

Honorable mentions: "FACE," Babyface Ray; "F**k Yo Summer," Damedot; "Fair Exchange No Robbery," Nicholas Craven & Boldy James; "Young CBFW," Shaudy Kash.