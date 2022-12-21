The best albums made by Detroiters in 2022
👋🏽 Sam here with some of my favorite projects made by Detroiters this year.
The intrigue: The city's vibrant music scene made its mark in 2022, becoming "the default sound of street rap across the country," writes The Fader's Brandon Callender.
- Here are my highlights:
"Scorpion Eyes," Bandgang Lonnie Bands: On the title track, Lonnie vividly details battling drug addiction and the effects of generational poverty while grieving the murders of his friends.
- "My brother he can't be here so I wear him on a necklace/And my close ones disappear, it made me stop moving reckless," Lonnie raps on "The Myth" — the same track he declares himself "the voice of the ghetto children."
- The west sider's raw openness can become uncomfortable on tracks like "MarkTwain" or "Help Me," but you can't help but keep listening.
"Get WeT.Radio," Zelooperz: The spirit of '80s and '90s R&B is brought to life on Zelooperz's March album, the most daring of his career.
- The Bandcamp exclusive is an ode to a playlist curated by his late father.
- The Bruiser Brigade artist had other creative successes this year like styling Earl Sweatshirt for a New York Times photoshoot and a Jimmy Fallon set, but Z's performance on "Head 2 the Sky (ft. SuperCoolWicked)" and "Who U Love" take the top spot.
"Paint the City," Icewear Vezzo: The 6 Mile hero brings Jeezy, Kodak Black and 2 Chainz to his DJ Drama-backed Gangsta Grillz mixtape — but it's when he's on his own on songs like "RNS," "Ain't No Turning Back" and "Day 6" that the rapper shows how far he's come.
- Paint the City offers the best selection of beats on a Vezzo project since he started releasing mixtapes almost 10 years ago.
Honorable mentions: "FACE," Babyface Ray; "F**k Yo Summer," Damedot; "Fair Exchange No Robbery," Nicholas Craven & Boldy James; "Young CBFW," Shaudy Kash.
