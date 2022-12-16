What to do this weekend in Detroit
There's plenty going on this weekend if you aren't in a mad dash to finish your shopping:
🕎 Menorah In The D: Witness the lighting of a 26-foot menorah at Campus Martius 5pm Sunday, the first evening of Hanukkah.
- RSVP required to attend in person or view virtually.
🏳️🌈 PRISM Men's Chorus: A lineup of new and old songs, from "cozy to camp," performed Saturday at 8pm at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.
- Tickets start at $20.
🎶 Motown Nutcracker: This soulful twist on the traditional "Nutcracker" production incorporates classic Motown songs from Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and others.
- Saturday, 7pm at Music Hall.
- Tickets: $15.
🍻 Ugly sweater bar crawl: Starting at Greektown's Exodos Lounge, visit several bars wearing your best ugly holiday sweater on Saturday from 3-10pm.
- Tickets: $25.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.