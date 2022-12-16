31 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in Detroit

Joe Guillen
There's plenty going on this weekend if you aren't in a mad dash to finish your shopping:

🕎 Menorah In The D: Witness the lighting of a 26-foot menorah at Campus Martius 5pm Sunday, the first evening of Hanukkah.

🏳️‍🌈 PRISM Men's Chorus: A lineup of new and old songs, from "cozy to camp," performed Saturday at 8pm at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

🎶 Motown Nutcracker: This soulful twist on the traditional "Nutcracker" production incorporates classic Motown songs from Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and others.

  • Saturday, 7pm at Music Hall.
  • Tickets: $15.

🍻 Ugly sweater bar crawl: Starting at Greektown's Exodos Lounge, visit several bars wearing your best ugly holiday sweater on Saturday from 3-10pm.

