How to make the perfect holiday mocktail

👋 Hey, Joe here.

I've been known to enjoy a beer or cocktail on occasion, but sometimes I'm just looking for a fun drink without the booze.

Mocktails are great for any holiday gathering and "dry January" is around the corner.

Quick take: This unsweetened cranberry juice-ginger beer concoction is among my favorites.

The tart cranberry and spicy ginger pair beautifully.

Add some fresh citrus, pomegranate and a bit of rosemary syrup to take it to the next level. Pour over ice and enjoy!

