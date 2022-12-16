31 mins ago - Food and Drink
How to make the perfect holiday mocktail
👋 Hey, Joe here.
I've been known to enjoy a beer or cocktail on occasion, but sometimes I'm just looking for a fun drink without the booze.
- Mocktails are great for any holiday gathering and "dry January" is around the corner.
Quick take: This unsweetened cranberry juice-ginger beer concoction is among my favorites.
- The tart cranberry and spicy ginger pair beautifully.
- Add some fresh citrus, pomegranate and a bit of rosemary syrup to take it to the next level. Pour over ice and enjoy!
