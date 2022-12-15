5 New Year’s Eve events in Detroit to ring in 2023

What do you know — the passage of time remains consistent and we're putting another year in the books. We might all be exhausted, but we do deserve a little fun.

So here's some local ideas to add to your New Year's Eve itinerary:

🎈 If you're going fancy: Try the Chicago-Vegas style Resolution Ball at the Masonic Temple, which includes what seems to be a pretty exciting balloon and confetti drop.

Tickets start at $50.

🕛 Party in a dome: The Lexus Velodrome is hosting a countdown shindig with an open bar, buffets and DJs.

Tickets start at $30.

🕺 Wear pajamas and dance: The popular Spot Lite Detroit has a New Year's Eve Eve pajama party on Dec. 30, followed by a black-tie event on NYE itself.

Tickets for the latter start at $45.

🎊 Dropping the ball: The Drop downtown has live music and an LED light show, plus kids' activities earlier in the evening.

Free!

💃 Night of music: A party at the Garden Theatre with multiple DJs starts at $50.