Every morning before dawn, free online service SoapBox Detroit sends emails to subscribers with a docket of the city's government meetings.

Why it matters: Detroit's web of government agencies is vast — and the jumble of boards, authorities and commissions making important decisions are hard to monitor.

SoapBox Detroit helps readers understand how these organizations operate and is also a one-stop-shop for local ordinances and city department contacts, including links to email leaders.

It's the creation of city lawyer Dan Arking, who taught himself web development during the pandemic and launched SoapBox in July 2021 to improve government access.

We caught up with Arking, a Brooklyn native who now lives in the Cass Corridor, to hear about his perfect day in Detroit.

🍪 Breakfast: "Every best day begins at Red Hook Coffee. My wife and I will share a biscuit sandwich … My daughter, Zoe, is a fan of the chocolate chip cookies (even for breakfast)."

🤝 Morning activity: "I'll take every opportunity to explore other neighborhoods and meet new people. The diversity of Detroit's neighborhoods is one of its greatest assets and I always learn something new wherever I go."

🥪 Lunch: "The Congregation on Rosa Parks. Detroit has so many underutilized and underappreciated historic churches, banks, and other buildings … I'll grab a sandwich, and likely a cocktail, and sink into one of its big comfy chairs for a while."

🏞 Afternoon activity: "Zoe is always on the lookout for a good playground. We might scale the climbing structure at Butzel Playground, zoom down the slides at Tolan Park, run around at the new Riverside Park, or reach new heights on the swings at Calumet Street Park."

🍐 Dinner: "Selden Standard is just around the corner and has always been our go-to place for a family dinner out."