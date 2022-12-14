We asked last week if you had any local holiday memories to share — 'tis the season for nostalgia, after all.

Many of you or your relatives recall the old Hudson's department store fondly for festive occasions.

It closed in 1983 after 90 years, and was demolished in 1998, according to Historic Detroit.

Your memories:

"My parents took my sister and I to Hudson's downtown every year to see Santa. The whole floor was decorated with Santa's workshop. Still have my Santa pictures!"

— Linda O.

Downtown in the 1950s-'60s, "all of the storefronts were brightly decorated in a Christmas theme. The most memorable event was a visit to the Christmas toy display on the 12th floor of Hudson's. It was like going to toy heaven."

— Dwight P.

"I remember the elevators (at Hudson's) with live elevator operators who would call out the names of the retail departments on each floor, the brass inner gate that opened and closed on the elevators at every stop, and the brass water fountains throughout the store for to quench the thirst of busy shoppers."

— Douglas M.

"... My family always attended the J.L. Hudson Thanksgiving Day Parade on Woodward Ave., which concluded with the arrival of Santa Claus. … One year, my Dad suggested instead that we visit the Hudson’s at Northland Shopping Center in Southfield to see Santa … I recognized that he was not the same Santa Claus as the one in the parade, and blurted out "You are not the real Santa, the real Santa is downtown!'"

— Jim B.

"My mom talks about being a 6yo and hopping on a bus from Mt. Clemens to Detroit to shop for Christmas presents at Hudson's with her older sisters. … She talks about how there was a floor of buttons and sewing items that she loved looking through for her projects at home."

— David Z.