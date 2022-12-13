5 Tuesday Takeaways: The Lions' playoff push

The red-hot Lions (6-7) kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday with a convincing 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Our takeaways

🕰️ Winning time: Sure, the Vikings might be frauds. But the Lions faced a must-win situation and rose to the challenge.

We keep waiting for them to regress like the same old Lions. It's not happening!

🎰 Gambling man… Coach Dan Campbell — whose decisions have backfired before — twice hit the jackpot: A third-quarter fake punt and later a surprising pass to offensive lineman Penei Sewell with about two minutes left to help seal the win.

"Dude's got some nuts on him, bro," Sewell said of Campbell.

🦸 Superhero: Sewell, all 335 pounds of him, showed off crazy athleticism on the play — twisting his body for the catch and going airborne for the first down.

🏆 1 catch, 1 TD: Rookie receiver Jameson Williams caught a touchdown for his first NFL catch after returning from injury.

He gave the ball to his dad.

✈️ Playoff mode activated: The Lions have a 20% chance to make the postseason, FiveThirtyEight.com estimates. They likely have to win all their remaining games.