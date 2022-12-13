5 Tuesday Takeaways: The Lions' playoff push
The red-hot Lions (6-7) kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday with a convincing 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Our takeaways
🕰️ Winning time: Sure, the Vikings might be frauds. But the Lions faced a must-win situation and rose to the challenge.
- We keep waiting for them to regress like the same old Lions. It's not happening!
🎰 Gambling man… Coach Dan Campbell — whose decisions have backfired before — twice hit the jackpot: A third-quarter fake punt and later a surprising pass to offensive lineman Penei Sewell with about two minutes left to help seal the win.
- "Dude's got some nuts on him, bro," Sewell said of Campbell.
🦸 Superhero: Sewell, all 335 pounds of him, showed off crazy athleticism on the play — twisting his body for the catch and going airborne for the first down.
🏆 1 catch, 1 TD: Rookie receiver Jameson Williams caught a touchdown for his first NFL catch after returning from injury.
- He gave the ball to his dad.
✈️ Playoff mode activated: The Lions have a 20% chance to make the postseason, FiveThirtyEight.com estimates. They likely have to win all their remaining games.
- Detroit is at the New York Jets this weekend.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.