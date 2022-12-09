FOIA Friday: What we're watching next year

Getting your hands on public records can be difficult. The state's interpretation of the Freedom of Information Act allows for long delays and ridiculous fees.

Yes, but: Our weekly FOIA spotlight continues next year.

Despite the law's challenges, public records have assisted our reporting on controversial ShotSpotter technology, the city's financial disclosure requirements and the mysterious funding sources behind the contract of MSU football coach Mel Tucker.

What's next: As we look ahead to next year, here are some topics we will be digging into:

Public transportation: We'll be seeking information about bus driver shortages and increased spending on new transit infrastructure (like $20 million for shelter upgrades).

How the city recently botched its paratransit service also deserves scrutiny through FOIA.

The arena district: The new $1.5 billion development plan around Little Caesars Arena is expected to involve what is currently an unknown amount of public funding.

Our FOIA requests will focus on public bodies contributing to the project to hopefully ensure developers are living up to their promises.

State reform: Will Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sign the transparency reforms that reach her desk? The governor has yet to make good on her promise to improve Michigan's worst-in-the-nation ethics laws.

With Democrats in control of the Legislature in 2023, the pressure to pass reforms shifts squarely to the governor's party.

Reparations task force: The 13-member body established as a result of a popular ballot initiative to explore the implementation of a reparations program will soon be named, though it appears the city will miss its Dec. 10 deadline to nominate applicants.