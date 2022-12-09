Just four weekends left in 2022.

Here's how to make this one special:

🍹 Holiday drinks: Grab some friends and head to Blitzen's on Bagley, The Skip, or the Last Chance Saloon, all serving special holiday drinks through December.

🧣 Cocoa & Caroling: Audra Kubat, Isis Damil and the Detroit School of the Arts Youth Choir will perform live music at Art Park on Saturday from 3-5 pm.

The free event is organized by NW Goldberg Cares and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and also includes cocoa, cookies and caroling.

🛕 Tour the Masonic Temple: Take a two and a half hour guided tour Sunday at 10am through rooms like the historic building's lobby, theaters, ballrooms and commandery asylum.

Tickets are $25.

🏀 Pistons vs. Lakers: LeBron James and a red-hot Anthony Davis are back in town Sunday at 3pm.