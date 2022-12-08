16 mins ago - Sports

3 men's college basketball games in Michigan we're watching

Maxwell Millington
Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines yells against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Crisler Arena on December 04, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

College basketball is finally back.

  • To celebrate, we made a shortlist of the most intriguing men's hoops matchups in Michigan this season.
Detroit Mercy @ Eastern Michigan

Highly touted prospect Emoni Bates decided to come back home after a shaky start to his college career at Memphis. The Eagles should get a lot more attention this season with the former 5-star recruit suiting up for them.

  • Date: Dec. 18, 3pm
  • Location: George Gervin GameAbove Center, Ypsilanti
  • Ways to watch: Stream online on ESPN+ or buy tickets here.
Michigan @ Michigan State

Hopefully these rivalry games won't be as one-sided as the football game was this year.

  • Date: Jan. 7, 2:30pm
  • Location: Breslin Center, East Lansing
  • Ways to watch: Watch on FOX or buy tickets here.
Michigan State @ Michigan

The Spartans lead this all-time series 70-65 after the teams split their home and away games last year.

  • Date: Feb. 18, 8pm
  • Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor
  • Ways to watch: Watch on FOX or buy tickets here.
