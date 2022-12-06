Inexpensive meals can be found across the city if you know where to look.

We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less:

What's on the menu: Asian Corned Beef serves 10 different egg rolls in addition to turkey, pastrami, and corned beef sandwiches. Check out Samuel Robinson's review.

Cost: Egg rolls (starting at $1.99), mini sandwich ($5.99), full sandwiches (starting at $11.79)

Address: All Asian Corned Beef locations here.

All Asian Corned Beef locations here. Hours: 11am to midnight Monday-Saturday; 2-10pm Sunday

Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

What's on the menu: You can stop by Honest John's for breakfast or their modest lunch menu of sandwiches and chicken tenders until 4pm.

Cost: Chicken tender basket ($11.95), burger ($11.25), chicken sandwich ($10.45)

Address: 488 Selden St.

488 Selden St. Hours: 7am-2am Monday-Friday; 9am-2am Saturday-Sunday

What's on the menu: Sam recommends trying the sweet plantains, jerk chicken and jollof rice bowl from this Afro-Caribbean restaurant.

Cost: Afro fries (starting at $10.50), egusi stew (starting at $9.50), ogbono stew ($9.50), boneless chicken à la carte (starting at $9.50)

Address: 6500 Woodward Ave.

6500 Woodward Ave. Hours: 11am to midnight Monday-Saturday

Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

What's on the menu: Supino's menu is simple: red and white pizza, salads and pasta dishes.