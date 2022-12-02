15 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Detroit this weekend

Samuel Robinson
A view of Cass Avenue from above Temple Street.

A view of Cass Avenue from above Temple Street. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

December is here, and so are the holiday activities:

Tree lightings: If you missed the downtown tree lighting ceremony last month, there are several suburbs hosting holiday events this weekend.

  • Local artists and vendors are on hand for Birmingham's winter market and tree lighting tonight at Shain Park at 6pm.
  • Lincoln Park hosts its tree lighting Saturday from 6-8pm at the Southfield Road parking lot median.

Ice skating at Campus Martius: The downtown ice rink is now open through March 5.

  • Open Fridays from 11am-midnight, Saturday 10 am-midnight and Sunday 11am-10pm.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Take your holiday shopping list to the Masonic Temple, where more than 100 local vendors are selling handmade jewelry, clothing, home decor and more Friday-Sunday.

Noel Night: Stroll through Midtown for the long-running open house-style celebration with shopping at local businesses, music and dance performances.

  • Saturday, 5-10pm. Free!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more