Things to do in Detroit this weekend

December is here, and so are the holiday activities:

Tree lightings: If you missed the downtown tree lighting ceremony last month, there are several suburbs hosting holiday events this weekend.

Local artists and vendors are on hand for Birmingham's winter market and tree lighting tonight at Shain Park at 6pm.

Lincoln Park hosts its tree lighting Saturday from 6-8pm at the Southfield Road parking lot median.

Ice skating at Campus Martius: The downtown ice rink is now open through March 5.

Open Fridays from 11am-midnight, Saturday 10 am-midnight and Sunday 11am-10pm.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Take your holiday shopping list to the Masonic Temple, where more than 100 local vendors are selling handmade jewelry, clothing, home decor and more Friday-Sunday.

More than 10,000 visitors attend Michigan's largest independent craft fair each year.

Noel Night: Stroll through Midtown for the long-running open house-style celebration with shopping at local businesses, music and dance performances.