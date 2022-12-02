Things to do in Detroit this weekend
December is here, and so are the holiday activities:
Tree lightings: If you missed the downtown tree lighting ceremony last month, there are several suburbs hosting holiday events this weekend.
- Local artists and vendors are on hand for Birmingham's winter market and tree lighting tonight at Shain Park at 6pm.
- Lincoln Park hosts its tree lighting Saturday from 6-8pm at the Southfield Road parking lot median.
Ice skating at Campus Martius: The downtown ice rink is now open through March 5.
- Open Fridays from 11am-midnight, Saturday 10 am-midnight and Sunday 11am-10pm.
Detroit Urban Craft Fair: Take your holiday shopping list to the Masonic Temple, where more than 100 local vendors are selling handmade jewelry, clothing, home decor and more Friday-Sunday.
- More than 10,000 visitors attend Michigan's largest independent craft fair each year.
Noel Night: Stroll through Midtown for the long-running open house-style celebration with shopping at local businesses, music and dance performances.
- Saturday, 5-10pm. Free!
