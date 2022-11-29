The holiday spirit has hit bars and restaurants across the city, Eater Detroit reports.

Here's where to find bar-side carols, ugly sweaters and cocktails served in Santa mugs this time of year:

🎄 Blitzen's on Bagley (2545 Bagley St.): The space formerly occupied by Bagley Central in Hubbard Richard has undergone a merry (temporary) holiday makeover.

Pop-up bar Blitzen's serves a green Grinch Punch, spiked eggnog and hard hot cocoa with a choice of Rumchata, Baileys or Fireball.

🎅🏿 The Skip (1234 The Belt): The popular Sippin' Santa — made with aged Demerara rum, amaro, gingerbread, lemon and orange — returns to the Skip downtown through Dec. 31.

Holiday drinks include the Island of Misfit Toys, Jingle Bird, Yule Tide, Undertow Toddy and Rudolph's Rum Rhapsody.

🍹 Last Chance Bar (1830 Michigan Ave.): This new Corktown bar opened in the former Casey's Pub space at the beginning of the month, Eater reports.