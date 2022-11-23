Things to do over the long weekend
Short weeks bring long weekends.
- Here's how to spend yours:
🎤 Danny Brown's Bruiser Thanksgiving: The ninth annual hip-hop show returns tonight at Russell Industrial Center with special guests including Omar-S, MIKE, Tammy Lakkis, Hi-Tek and Ziggy Waters.
- Tickets: $30, doors open at 7pm.
🎄 Carol, shop for discounts, grab cider and doughnuts and gather for a tree- lighting ceremony on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion.
- 11am on Friday into the evening. Free!
🎈 America's Thanksgiving Parade: Thousands will line Woodward Avenue from 9am-noon to watch the giant floats, high-flying balloons and marching bands of downtown's 96th annual Thanksgiving Day parade
- Nine new floats are making their debut Thursday morning, the Free Press reports.
🎁 Spend Small Business Saturday visiting pop-up shops in the North End/Milwaukee Junction. There's also an art stroll and gift wrapping.
- 3-7pm, 2791 E. Grand Blvd. Free (other than shopping)!
🏈 Bills vs. Lions: Detroit could push its winning streak to four with a Thanksgiving upset, but don't count on it against the 7-3 Bills.
- Buffalo fans made Ford Field their home last Sunday in a win over the Browns after extreme winter weather hit New York, and many of them appear to be staying through this game
- The Lions have also lost five straight Thanksgiving games.
🕯️ Shop for food, trees and locallymade gifts at the Eastern Market holiday markets.
- 10am-4pm on Sundays through the end of the year. Free (other than shopping)!
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.