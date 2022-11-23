Short weeks bring long weekends.

Here's how to spend yours:

🎤 Danny Brown's Bruiser Thanksgiving: The ninth annual hip-hop show returns tonight at Russell Industrial Center with special guests including Omar-S, MIKE, Tammy Lakkis, Hi-Tek and Ziggy Waters.

Tickets: $30, doors open at 7pm.

🎄 Carol, shop for discounts, grab cider and doughnuts and gather for a tree- lighting ceremony on the Livernois Avenue of Fashion.

11am on Friday into the evening. Free!

🎈 America's Thanksgiving Parade: Thousands will line Woodward Avenue from 9am-noon to watch the giant floats, high-flying balloons and marching bands of downtown's 96th annual Thanksgiving Day parade

Nine new floats are making their debut Thursday morning, the Free Press reports.

🎁 Spend Small Business Saturday visiting pop-up shops in the North End/Milwaukee Junction. There's also an art stroll and gift wrapping.

3-7pm, 2791 E. Grand Blvd. Free (other than shopping)!

🏈 Bills vs. Lions: Detroit could push its winning streak to four with a Thanksgiving upset, but don't count on it against the 7-3 Bills.

Buffalo fans made Ford Field their home last Sunday in a win over the Browns after extreme winter weather hit New York, and many of them appear to be staying through this game

The Lions have also lost five straight Thanksgiving games.

🕯️ Shop for food, trees and locallymade gifts at the Eastern Market holiday markets.