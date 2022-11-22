Two Detroit Democrats stick by Ye

Two Michigan Democratic House members have shared posts in support of Ye, formerly Kanye West, since the artist began publicly espousing antisemitic conspiracies last month.

Driving the news: Third-term state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) posted in support of Ye last month after sharing recent interviews to his Instagram story.

Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson (D-Detroit) has been a staunch defender of the cultural icon since he was dropped by Adidas — even encouraging her constituents to boycott the brand.

Johnson, who leaves the House in January after being disqualified from the August primary ballot, has shared posts supporting Ye or Nets star Kyrie Irving on Facebook more than a dozen times since Oct. 27.

Catch up quick: Irving was suspended by the NBA for sharing a movie that contains false claims about the number of Jewish people killed in the Holocaust.

The movie Irving shared — "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America" — was created by Ronald Dalton Jr., a Wayne State University graduate and native Detroiter.

What they're saying: Johnson, who has also shared the film, tells Axios she's not going to back down or be quiet. "Let's focus on why they're saying and what they're saying … America owes Black people and they are trying to water down our history by removing books from libraries, taking movies off of Amazon."

Jones did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

In response to one of Johnson's Facebook posts, State Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield), who is Jewish, told his Democratic colleague that she was amplifying a harmful trope that Jewish people are in control of various industries to the exclusion or harm of others.

In the post, Johnson named several Jewish music executives and suggested they conspire against Black artists and entertainers.

The other side: "I'm really just dismayed by people who are taking on Kanye's message and trying to further drive a wedge between our communities because there's so much more that we share," Moss tells Axios. "I look at Southfield as an example of how a community can thrive when the bonds between these two communities are strong."