🦁 5 Tuesday Takeaways: Roaring into form

After defeating the Giants 31-18 on the road in arguably the biggest win of coach Dan Campbell's career, the Lions' three-game winning streak means the team's playoff chances are somehow still alive.

Our thoughts:

👑 Jamaal Williams eats: The new league leader in touchdowns with 12, Williams has been a revelation at running back.

His previous TD celebration is becoming legendary.

📽️ More Hutch: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is becoming a human highlight film (salute to Dominique Wilkins).

His interception Sunday was a beauty.

🔮 Playoffs?: Don't look now, but the schedule softens up after Thanksgiving against the Bills. At 4-6, anything is possible!

We've got our eye on week 15 at the New York Jets.

💙 Making Ford Field proud: Detroit fans mixed with the Bills Mafia and the Dawg Pound for the Bills and Browns game at Ford Field Sunday, who both cheered on Detroit when the Jumbotron cut to the Lions game.

Bills fans were so touched by the warm welcome that they are apparently making a donation to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

🙌 Jameson Williams SZN: Highly touted first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams is close to returning from an ACL injury, a development described by one insider as "potentially significant."