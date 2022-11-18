The holidays are here!

And there's plenty to do this weekend in between trips to the grocery store for Thanksgiving:

🎄 Detroit tree lighting: Downtown's holiday kickoff is tonight from 5pm to midnight at Campus Martius Park. The free event includes live music, horse-drawn carriage rides and ice skating.

Channel 7 (WXYZ) is broadcasting the tree lighting from 7-8pm.

🌟 Detroit Zoo's Wild Lights: The zoo's light display starts tomorrow and runs through Jan. 8 on select weekends.

Millions of LED lights illuminate buildings, trees and sculptures.

Tickets start at $17 and parking is $8.

⚽ The World Cup: International soccer's biggest men's tournament starts Sunday. Where to watch: