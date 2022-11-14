Data: Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County; Chart: Axios Visuals

Regional public transportation emerged as a winner of the midterm election, with voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties approving transit tax proposals.

Why it matters: SMART bus services will be maintained in Wayne and Macomb counties and expanded countywide in Oakland County.

Some communities in Oakland County, such as Novi and Rochester, previously opted out of the millage, creating service gaps that inconvenienced some riders.

There is no time line yet for when expanded services will take effect. Officials still need to work out a plan.

What they're saying: "After this vote, we finally move the conversation away from who needs or deserves access to transit, to how we make it work better for everyone, especially to help our most vulnerable neighbors," David Woodward, Oakland County Board of Commissioners chairman, told Crain's.