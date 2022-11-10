Prepare an authentic Chicago spread for Lions - Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields runs for a first down. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Lions travel to Chicago for an old-school NFC North showdown Sunday.

With a combined record of 5-12, we enlisted Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann to liven up your watch party with some classic Chicago dishes.

Here's Justin:

🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip: We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic.

Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!

🥩 Crock pot Italian beef: There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff, and make sure you top it with giardiniera.

🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake and there are recipes on how to copy it. The secret? Mayonnaise.

As for the game, the Lions are praying that their defensive turnaround last week holds up against electrifying QB Justin Fields.