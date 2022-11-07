How Detroiters can get a free ride to the polls on Election Day

Need a lift to vote tomorrow? A handful of public transit providers are here to help.

State of play: Detroit's bus system is not offering free Election Day rides, but other transit providers in the area are offering free or reduced fares.

🚌 SMART bus system: All rides are free on Election Day.

🚴 MoGo bikes: The bikesharing operator is offering free ride passes on its app and at kiosks.

🛵 Lime scooters: The e-scooter company is providing two free rides for up to $15 each way to and from the polls, Metro Times reports.

🚗 Lyft: Riders can get a 50% discount by using the code VOTE22 on the app.

🚎 QLINE: The downtown streetcar service along Woodward is free, as usual.