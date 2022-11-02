Babo Detroit serves up a mean chicken sandwich

The chicken sandwich was fat and wet and came with a heaping mound of fries. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏽 Hey, it's Sam! I tried the spicy chicken sandwich from Babo Detroit for lunch yesterday and it was delicious.

The intrigue: I'm on a quest to find Detroit’s best chicken sandwich. Babo — which is known for its all-day breakfast menu — ranks below Big Bo's or Penny Red's, but still delivers a high-quality $14 sandwich.

Details: Babo plops a gochujang battered chicken breast in between mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, McClure's sweet and spicy pickles and a challah bun.

Together, those things make for a fantastic eating experience that might just force you to wash your pants afterward — that sauce is drippy!

Next time I'm here I’ll probably try the jerk chicken tacos, a favorite of Piston Isaiah Stewart, according to the menu.

If you go: Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-5pm, Sunday from 9am- pm at 15 E. Kirby St.