🦁 5 Tuesday Takeaways: Coaching jobs on the line

Joe Guillen
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws under pressure

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws under pressure. Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire, via Getty Images

Another Sunday, another Lions loss.

👋 Coach fired: The disastrous defense during the current five-game losing streak claimed its first victim: Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired yesterday.

🌡️ Hot seat: Pleasant's firing puts the entire coaching staff on notice that jobs will be on the line as the season continues, especially on defense.

  • Coach Dan Campbell's seat is officially warming up.

🔮 Tua regrets: Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa's performance — 382 yards and three TDs — was a cruel reminder of the 2020 draft, when the Lions bypassed both him and Chargers QB Justin Herbert for cornerback Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick.

✌️ Speed kills: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill lived up to his Cheetah nickname by punishing Detroit defenders with his speed all day.

🏆 Honoring Barry: An 8-foot statue of the greatest Lion ever, Barry Sanders, will be revealed at Ford Field next year, the team announced.

  • Barry's career has aged beautifully — his highlights are as jaw-dropping as ever — and he absolutely deserves the recognition.
