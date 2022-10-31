Pistons teal takeover doubles as early voting drive

The Pistons ushered out flamethrowers during PA announcer John Mason's pregame introductions as if we were back at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Fans packed Little Caesars Arena this weekend to see the Pistons don the franchise's most polarizing uniforms for the first time in 20 years.

Driving the news: The Pistons unveiled the teal throwbacks and retro court design Friday and Sunday in a blowout loss to the Hawks and a 128-114 upset win over the Warriors.

What they're saying: "I started watching right as the teal faded," David Schwan, a fan who threw on a teal suit and drove from Guelph, ON, to see his favorite team Friday night, told Axios. "I always hoped that it would come back."

The teal era from 1996-2001 was an awkward time for the franchise but is now cherished by younger fans who weren't around for it.

"I think bringing them back now as we're going through this youth movement is perfect," Schwan said.

Between the lines: Friday's game doubled as an early voting drive. Pistons players shared messages throughout the game encouraging fans to vote.