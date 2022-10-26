Local sentiment cooler than national in Detroit Reinvestment Index
National business leaders are more likely to see Detroit as a good investment opportunity (82%) than local entrepreneurs (78%), according to the most recent Detroit Reinvestment Index.
Driving the news: The index has tracked national business perceptions of the city after its 2013-14 bankruptcy and tacks on a local element each year.
- This year, it asked what infrastructure and amenities entrepreneurs need.
Here are three more noteworthy findings:
🏢 49% of national business leaders said they had operations here — up from 26% in 2016.
💸 Metro Detroit entrepreneurs said incentives and low taxes are more of a necessity to run a business in the city than public neighborhood infrastructure, a low crime rate or a talent pipeline.
👷 47% of entrepreneurs say there's a lack of trained workers in Detroit, up 22% from 2019.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.