Investigation into former House speaker digs into finances

Former House Speaker Lee Chatfield speaks during a 2020 campaign rally in Muskegon. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Explosive allegations about excessive political spending were revealed this week in the ongoing investigation into former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Court records describing the new accusations were obtained by the Detroit News.

Catch up fast: The state investigation began in January after Chatfield's sister-in-law, Rebekah Chatfield, accused him of sexually abusing her beginning when she was 15 years old, the News reports.

Nobody has been charged in the investigation and Chatfield has denied wrongdoing.

Through an attorney, he said he and his sister-in-law had a consensual affair.

Why it matters: Speaker of the House is among the state's most powerful positions. Chatfield, a northern Michigan Republican who became the youngest speaker in more than 100 years in 2019, was known as a prolific fundraiser.

The court documents uniquely reveal the investigation is also looking at his finances and conduct as speaker, Gongwer reports.

Driving the news: The court records — affidavits from two state agents seeking authorization for search warrants — allege that Chatfield and others "engaged in a criminal enterprise" involving embezzlement, campaign finance violations, bribery and other crimes.

According to interviews that informed the affidavits, a system was in place for Chatfield to receive cash from checks provided by the political consultant who oversaw Chatfield's fundraising accounts.

The same political consultant suspected Chatfield of Adderall abuse because he would work or drink late and then come to the office at 7am full of energy.

The intrigue: The court records have been difficult for media outlets to obtain.